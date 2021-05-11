Rashford picked over Mo Salah in G-Nev’s Team of the Year, while Carra also leaves LFC no.11 out

No Liverpool player made the Premier League Team of the Year of either Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville last night, as the pundits released their picks on Monday Night Football.

We’d have thought the only Liverpool player in with a shout would be Mo Salah, who is on 20 Premier League goals from the right-wing, but G-Nev put Marcus Rashford in this slot and Carra went with Hueng-Min Son…

Rashford has 10 goals this season and we think that decision is ridiculous, although we can slightly understand the selection of Son, who has been very good and has 17….

Below are the teams in full:

It’s not fashionable to say so, but we’d also suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold has been empirically better than Coufal and maybe any other right-back, despite not reaching his own personal best heights.

His performances in the past few months have actually been very good and underrated, in our opinion.

Still, a side in our position is not going to dominate these TOTY XIs and we accept this.

Next season though will be different.