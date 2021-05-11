RB Leipzig’s cheeky social media update regarding LFC-linked Ibrahima Konate

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are known for being a little cheeky on social media – and they’re very much at it again.

Taking to Twitter to respond to one of their fans unprovoked, the German outfit seem to have jovially suggested Ibrahima Konate won’t be departing the club any time soon.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming the Reds are just putting the final touches to the deal.

Twitter user @ThaForsberg, who is a self-proclaimed Leipzig fan, shared their thoughts on Konate, suggesting the 21-year-old may end up staying at the Red Bull Arena.

This random tweet attracted the interest of club’s official account, with the Bundesliga outfit posting a GIF of the Frenchman happily waving in response.

Take a look at the post below.

While we are just speculating, it’s worth noting Leipzig behaved a similar way with Timo Werner last summer, before the striker signed for Chelsea after a lengthy period of being linked with a move to Liverpool.

As ever, Reds – social media is often just a bit of fun, so take this harmless interaction with a pinch of salt.