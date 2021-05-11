Transfer guru claims Liverpool want massive deal completed in next five weeks

Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to renowned transfer guru Jan Aage Fjortoft, who claims Jurgen Klopp wants a deal for the England international boxed off before the start of the Euros next month.

Responding to a claim by German outlet BILD that Manchester United are keen on getting a deal for Sancho boxed off in the coming weeks, the former pro threw Liverpool’s name into the mix.

MORE: Bayern Munich make their move for Liverpool star; three-year deal offered – report

The aforementioned report goes on to state United want the winger signed for a fee of around €90 million, which is said to be an agreeable amount for Dortmund.

Fjortoft is often ahead of the curve when it comes to transfer on-goings, typically revealing information alongside the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk.

Liverpool and Manchester United lock horns this week for a Premier League heavyweight clash at Old Trafford, on the second time of asking, after fan protests suspended the original fixture date.

