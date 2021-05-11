(Video) Ben Davies stars in Liverpool’s promo Quorn advert

The lesser-spotted Ben Davies, Reds – alongside two Liverpool players who are not seen much on the field themselves – in Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas…

This is the trio that makes up Liverpool’s latest promo video – advertising its food partner – Quorn.

The lads make fajitas, with Keita stealing the show – referring to himself as ‘Naby Lad’ and marinating his food using the Salt Bae technique…

We will see these three again this season, though? We’d be surprised if Davies ever makes an appearance for Liverpool, while Tsimikas won’t get a minute ahead of Andy Robertson before the summer, either.

Keita missed out on Saturday v Southampton injured, again, and we’d sell up if we had the choice. He simply can’t be relied upon.