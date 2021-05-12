Gerrard secures award after title-winning campaign with Rangers

Steven Gerrard has secured the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year award, beating the likes of Callum Davidson, Steve Clarke and David Martindale to the honour.

This comes from BBC Sport, after the former Liverpool captain steered his side to an impressive title-win with Rangers, extending the points gap over Celtic to 23.

“I receive it collectively with my staff. I think we have achieved the success we have this season as a team of staff,” the 40-year-old said.

“I think I said in my first press conference that I got a feeling about this offer. I felt like there was a connection to be made.

“I had admired the club from afar for many years and I had been up here and sampled the atmosphere and what the supporters were about.

“But also I had the education to know what the institution was about and what it meant to the people and it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp admits he misses one thing at Liverpool so much he goes back and watches old games to see it

The recognition is certainly well-deserved for the Gers boss, in what has been a remarkable campaign.

Having fallen out of the Europa League in the Round of 16, however, we’ve no doubt the Englishman will be wanting to go a step further in Europe, with an even greater challenge awaiting him in the Champions League next term.

While such success isn’t necessarily indicative of the former Red being a suitable candidate to take over the Anfield reins, should Jurgen Klopp depart at the end of his contract in 2024, it’s promising to see Gerrard already making waves in his managerial career.

It would be a fairytale reunion for the Istanbul hero, though one he would ideally be better prepared for if he enjoyed further successful spells in either the Premier League or another major European league first.

Wijnaldum’s agent drops major update on Dutchman’s future