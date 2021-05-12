‘I have come to a decision’ – Virgil van Dijk makes huge European Championships call

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he will not be going to the European Championships with the Netherlands squad, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The Dutchman confirmed that the decision was motivated by a desire to focus on rehab once domestic football comes to an end, which would put him in contention for pre-season with Liverpool.

“As you say, seven months ago I got injured and it’s been a very, very long road. I had to take it step by step, as I have done,” the 29-year-old said.

“Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely.

“In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no? With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.

“So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

“Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it.

“I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it.”

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk drops major injury update that will have Liverpool fans celebrating

Given Frank de Boer’s clear interest in bringing the defender along for the national side’s upcoming international campaign, we’re delighted to see the centre-half make the right decision for his continued recovery.

As such, it should significantly reduce the chances of aggravating his injury, meaning that we could very well look forward to the return of the No.4 on the Anfield turf for the start of the next season.

Though it’s a shame that Van Dijk will miss the Euros, it’s something of a relief knowing that rehab will continue to be a priority.

Given how much we’ve missed his calming presence on the pitch, we’re highly looking forward to having him back available for the first-team, hopefully, as soon as possible.

Wijnaldum’s agent drops major update on Dutchman’s future