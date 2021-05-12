Ian Wright claims Manchester United ‘more attractive proposition’ for Liverpool target than Reds

Ian Wright has suggested that Yves Bissouma would be more likely to choose Manchester United as his next destination over Liverpool, should he part ways with Brighton in the summer.

The reported Reds target has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming window, with the club rumoured to be considering the Malian as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

“You look at Bissouma and Bissouma is looking at Liverpool, and we know that Liverpool have had their problems this season,” the former Arsenal star said on the Wright’s House podcast (via HITC).

“If you’ve got to choose between Liverpool and Man United in the current climate, I’m probably going to go with Man United.

“What’s going on at Liverpool is there are a lot of players getting into that 30 age bracket – Van Dijk, Henderson, the three guys up-front.

“You think to yourself, yeah Liverpool magnificent what they have done the last couple of years.

“But you look at Man United and what Man United are on the cusp of doing and it’s a much more attractive proposition right now.

“And I’m not being disrespectful for Liverpool. But where’s the funding?”

With all due respect to Wright, the idea that the Red Devils are the more “attractive proposition” after two top-four finishes, when we’ve won both the Premier League and Champions League in the last three years is absolutely preposterous.

We may not have enjoyed the most impressive of seasons, a fact that has been made all the worse with comparisons to our title-winning campaign of the prior year, but it can’t be ignored that there have been significant mitigating factors involved.

It’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp’s men having anything near to the kind of poor luck and standard of performances we’ve had to put up with for the majority of the term next time around, especially once the German has a full-strength squad to choose from.

That’s not to dismiss United’s project, but one poor season in light of a global health crisis, not to mention an injury-ravaged squad, does not change the fact that we’re one of the most exciting sides in Europe, nor that we’re a genuinely attractive option for players.

