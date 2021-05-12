(Image) New version of Liverpool’s away kit for 2021/22 leaked

A new leaked version of Liverpool’s away kit has made it on the Twittersphere, courtesy of generally reliable source Footy Headlines.

It’s a bit of a departure from the rumoured shirt that was circulating on the internet a while ago, virtually identical to the home version but with black thunderbolts arcing across the jersey.

The new design leaked, however, displays an off-white shirt befitted with blue and red detailing and a collar.

It’s actually a touch nicer than the jersey that was previously doing the rounds online, comparing quite favourably to our home option for the next campaign.

As such, it would appear that Nike are continuing their tradition (as far as we’re concerned) of producing nicer (or, at least, more bold) designs beyond the initial home shirt.

If the leaked option below is anything to go by, we’re particularly excited to see what our kit manufacturers will come up with when it comes to the third kit – hopefully something just as unique as the turquoise number currently in rotation.

One of the new Liverpool kits according to @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/Fk2ss0xEXc — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 12, 2021