‘It’s wrong’ – Enrique questions omission of 20-goal Liverpool star from Neville & Carragher’s teams of the season

Jose Enrique has questioned the omission of Mo Salah from both Jamie Carragher’s and Gary Neville’s Premier League teams of the season.

The 35-year-old took a moment to express his bafflement at the decision and, in particular, the inclusion of young Manchester City star Phil Foden ahead of the high-scoring Egyptian.

“My opinion is obviously Phil Foden is doing fantastic, he’s doing well in the Champions League, but we’re talking here about a Premier League team of the season, we’re not talking about overall,” the former Liverpool defender told his followers on Instagram.

“Overall, you cannot take Salah, the second top scorer in the league in a struggling Liverpool season, and he’s still scoring, still getting points for the team.

“I don’t know how you can put in Phil Foden and look at statistics at the end.

“Putting him [Foden] before Salah in this team – in my opinion, it’s wrong,”

“It’s Gary and Carragher’s opinion. They didn’t put any Liverpool players. I can understand because it hasn’t been our best season but you have to put one Liverpool player there – who doesn’t get the credit he deserves – and that is Salah.

“In three seasons from four he’s got 20 plus goals and he’s not a striker, he’s a winger.”

READ MORE: (Image) New version of Liverpool’s away kit for 2021/22 leaked

Bias aside, the Spaniard has a very good point: it is indeed a Premier League team of the season – so how on earth does the 20-year-old make it into a forward spot in the pundits’ teams, but not the second top scorer in the league?

Goals aside, Salah has been a force of nature this term, in stark contrast to much of the rest of our squad at times, near singlehandedly keeping Jurgen Klopp’s men in contention for the top four spots.

Either way, it feels very strange seeing a team of the season utterly bereft of Liverpool players – a fact we imagine will change significantly next term once we have our key stars back in action.

Wijnaldum’s agent drops major update on Dutchman’s future