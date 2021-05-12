Liverpool at the head of the pack for £40m goalscoring midfielder with 19 goal contributions

Liverpool and Leeds United are reportedly leading the charge for the potential signing of Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul.

This update comes from Il Milanista (via Sport Witness), with it being claimed that the Serie A outfit will charge £40m for the Argentine’s services.

“Apart from the price tag, the competition from England, and in particular from Liverpool and Leeds United, is causing concern for Milan. It’s claimed Jürgen Klopp’s side are in the ‘front row’ to sign De Paúl,” Naveen Ullal wrote.

“Corriere del Mezzogiorno explain Napoli are also chasing the Udinese midfielder, and this is relayed in Il Milanista’s report.

“It’s not made clear whether or not Liverpool are ready to match the €40m asking price set by Udinese for De Paúl, who has has nine goals and 10 assists in 34 Serie A matches this season.”

With Gini Wijnaldum set to depart in the summer window on a free, after negotiations to extend the Dutchman’s contract at Anfield fell flat, Jurgen Klopp’s men will likely be in the market for a new midfielder.

Whether the goalscoring 26-year-old, who has registered 19 goal contributions in 34 Serie A games this term, fits the bill to fill the gap left by the No.5’s impending departure, however, is entirely up for debate.

We are in desperate need of some goal threat from midfield, though it’s an issue that perhaps wouldn’t ordinarily be highlighted had our front-three carried over their lethal form from prior campaigns.

Nonetheless, one might expect Klopp’s priority this summer, with regard to the midfield, to be finding another player who can replicate Gini’s robustness and reliability in possession.

