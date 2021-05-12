‘Liverpool have an interest’ – Fabrizio Romano suggests move to PL possible for LFC-linked star; reveals reduced asking price

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that rumoured Liverpool target Jadon Sancho could make way to the Premier League in the upcoming window.

The Italian revealed, however, that Dortmund wouldn’t accept a fee lower than €85 million, if any side from the English top-flight were prepared to cover the asking price in question.

“He wants to move to a top (maybe) English club. Dortmund say if an important bid arrives in the summer they are prepared to sell Sancho. Important bid means around €85-90 million, not less than €85 million,” the journalist explained on the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment there are no official negotiations yet between English Clubs and Dortmund.

“But, Dortmund are expecting someone to move in the next weeks, because if they want to sign Sancho they can’t arrive in the last week of August, because Dortmund won’t sell players in the last week of August.

“I’ve been told that Liverpool have an interest in Jadon Sancho if they will sell some offensive, attacking players.

“Let’s see what happens in the summer but interest? Yes. Official bids? Nothing.”

This has been supported by Jan Aage Fjortoft, who claims that we are very much in the mix, though things remain rather unchanged since early predictions towards the latter end of 2020.

Re: Sancho Manchester United still going for him. Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 10, 2021

We feel like something of a broken record having to reiterate this but we just can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning the sale of his best forwards to make way for a player like Sancho.

That’s not to say that we can’t see some players making way to facilitate some spending this summer but it just doesn’t make a jot of sense to get rid of either one of the aforementioned front-three men.

A new forward remains a priority for the Reds boss in the upcoming window, according to reports, though we at the EOTK would expect a more low-key signing compared to some of the ‘elite’ options on offer.

