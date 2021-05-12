Liverpool journalist suggests club’s best midfield for the next season; says one player shouldn’t be dismissed

Simon Hughes has suggested that Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson will be Jurgen Klopp’s main choices for the Liverpool midfield next term.

A new addition, it was admitted, would be required, with the former Newcastle star considered likely to be out of the picture come the season end.

“You would say you need Fabinho back in the base of midfield,” the Liverpool journalist spoke on The Athletic’s The Red Agenda podcast.

“You’re hoping for Henderson to recover from his injury problems and you’re also hoping for Thiago to step up and deliver what he hasn’t been able to yet.

“I know we’ve spoken a million times that there mitigating arguments for him in terms of the covid that he had the injury that he had – been a very difficult season for him but I do think there are question marks.

“As it stands, you’d say those three but I do think they’ll have to make an addition.

“That’s not discounting Curtis Jones’ development. I think he’s had a quieter back end to the season but I think he did well in those earlier months up until Christmas and is showing enough promise to suggest he can become a mainstay in the midfield.”

The midfield duo of Fabinho and our summer signing from the Bundesliga has been formidable – when they’ve been allowed to play together.

Considering the ongoing injury struggles faced by our skipper, however, not to mention the eventual loss of one of our most reliable performers in the Dutchman, a new central midfielder will be a priority for the club in the summer.

Yves Bissouma from Brighton is a name that has been repeatedly mentioned in that context, though whoever the recruitment team identifies in the upcoming window must be capable of supplying the robustness, as a minimum, we’ll lose once our No.5 departs.

