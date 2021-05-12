‘A club I’m looking at’ – Liverpool starlet makes transfer declaration after promising loan spell

Sepp van den Berg revealed his desire to go out on loan again next season after a successful spell with Preston North End this term, as reported by the Echo.

The 19-year-old did appear to suggest that the Championship outfit could be the ideal place for him to return to, with the end goal of convincing Jurgen Klopp to consider him in his first-team plans.

“I don’t really know where I will be in the summer. I want to go on loan again,” the former FC Zwolle star said.

“That’s what I’d prefer. I will see, there is no rush. I have a nice little break to think about it.

“I want to be out on loan in the summer and to gain more experience so I can be ready when I come back to Liverpool to play in the first team.

“I have to wait and see what the plan is and see what the chances are for me to go on loan again.

“I have grown a lot during my time here and during the whole year. I have felt that I have become stronger and more experienced here. My time at Preston has really helped. We will see.

“Wherever I go in the summer, I will be more experienced. I just want to show everyone what I can be able to do. I will see where I will be in the summer but I’m not really sure yet.

“My loan has gone well and I really like it here. I like the league I’m playing in. It’s tough but I’ve been playing a lot of games as well. It’s been good for me, it’s been a really good experience for me.

“Preston is a club I’m looking at as an option for next season. It’s on my list for sure but I have to see what happens in the summer.”

The Liverpool loanee had begun to be overlooked for minutes with the first-team, with the likes of Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams favoured ahead of the Dutchman at times.

A willingness to go out on loan once again next season, to gain the necessary experience to break into the first-team, is certainly something that will endear him well to Klopp and the coaching staff, who will have undoubtedly been tracking his progress.

Having arrived in Merseyside to much fanfare in 2019, we’d love nothing more than to see another one of our highly-rated starlets carve a path into the side.

