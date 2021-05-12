(Video) Klopp admits he misses one thing at Liverpool so much he goes back and watches old games to see it

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to sometimes going back and watching old clips of prior Liverpool games, when the fans were allowed in the stands, as he misses having supporters at Anfield.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, the German opened up on the difficulty of playing without a crowd and how much he is looking forward to spectators returning in future.

With a fanbase as vociferous and vocal as our own, it’s difficult to quantify exactly how we’ve been impacted on the pitch – though perhaps our recent struggles, since the turn of the year, at L4 go some way to explaining how much our supporters have been missed.

Further to the point, it’s bizarre to think that the likes of Thiago Alcantara, who signed in the summer, has yet to properly witness a packed Anfield as a Liverpool player.

We can only hope that our victory over Southampton will be the last time the players and manager will witness a ground bereft of its famous support.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap: