Virgil van Dijk drops major injury update that will have Liverpool fans celebrating

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he is “on schedule” to be available for Liverpool’s pre-season, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The No.4 has been out action for much of the season following an ACL injury received courtesy of a rough challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby last year.

“It’s been very positive, of course. I can imagine it’s quite exciting to see where I am, but I can’t really show it every day of course,” the Dutchman said.

“I can only assure [them] that I am on the right way; I am very strong at the moment, I am doing the right things and I can’t wait to be out there with the team again.

“It looks like I am on schedule to definitely be in pre-season with the boys. I am aiming for that and it looks like it is going to happen, but obviously you never know in football and you never know in life, but I am feeling very positive and ready to go. We’ll see.”

With it being unclear whether the former Southampton star would be available for the end of the season or the European Championships, it’s a shame that we won’t get to see the defender make his return until the next season.

That being said, given the nature of the injury, it’s great news that we will, at the very least, see the centre-half back on the pitch next term, should all go to plan.

With Jurgen Klopp having had to make do without the talismanic 29-year-old in the backline, it’s been a tumultuous campaign to navigate and one we’re all highly looking forward to ending – hopefully with Champions League qualification attained.

Though no one is entirely certain about the kind of player we’ll be getting back after having suffered such a severe injury, we can’t discount the lift it’ll hand the squad to have the Dutch international’s influence back in the dressing room where it has been so sorely missed.

