(Image) Liverpool v Man Utd team news confirmed as Klopp makes two huge calls

The team news is in, Reds – and Jurgen Klopp has gone bold with his defensive line-up against Manchester United.

Liverpool start with young defender Rhys Williams alongside Nat Phillips, with Fabinho retaining his position in midfield.

The Brazilian plays alongside Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum, while Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino have been given the nod up top, with Sadio Mane on the bench.

For the full team news, check out the image below…

