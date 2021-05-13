Jurgen Klopp suggests 20-year-old will start against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heavily hinted Rhys Williams will be given the nod against Manchester United this week.

The boss is without Ozan Kabak – and, of course, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – for the Thursday night clash, but has reiterated his faith in the 20-year-old.

Speaking to the press ahead of the heavyweight clash at Old Trafford, Klopp said he’s confident with both Nat Phillips and young Williams.

When asked if he’s happy using the duo against Manchester United – the boss’ response was simply “yep,” before elaborating, via HITC: “My job is to train them from time to time and you cannot just put the boy on the pitch and if he’s not in shape in that moment you have to find another solution.

“You don’t line a player up, especially a young one, and just hope that it will work out. At the moment when the boys show up in training when they have the momentum then it is a good moment for them, and yeah, Rhys for example is now in a really good moment and that helps obviously.”

Williams stepped up in a big way this season, especially before January, when his senior team-mates were ruled out for lengthy periods.

His most recent outing was the victory over Southampton at Anfield last week, in which he – alongside Phillips and Alisson in goal – helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet.