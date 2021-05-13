(Photos) Man Utd fans slash tyres on Liverpool coach

It seems some protesting Manchester United fans are doing what they can to get their clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford suspended again.

The passionate supporters are taking a stand against their club’s ownership – The Glazers – by… letting down the tyres on the away team’s coach.

A bus, typically used to carry the Liverpool players and staff to stadia, has been stopped on the streets of Manchester by protestors’ cars.

We at Empire of the Kop would like to add: we back United fans’ right to protest against their owners, but we don’t think attacking our team’s bus is the best way to go about it…

Take a look at the photos below, via The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor.

There is another bus at team hotel but this is official one (and the tyres have just been let down) pic.twitter.com/w7CeeEXV06 — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) May 13, 2021

Just imagine the outrage if this was Liverpool fans!! #MUNLFC pic.twitter.com/ceOvpMGHcj — Peter Williams (@p_williams_0151) May 13, 2021