Real Madrid name price for Liverpool-linked midfielder – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

That’s according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, who in their report from last summer stated Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ the Spaniard and would like to bring him to Anfield.

Don Balon claim Real Madrid have now named their price for Asensio – a whopping £60 million (€70 million).

Taking into account, the Spaniard’s apparent release clause of €700 million, it actually wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Los Blancos indeed wanted the lion’s share of £100 million for the midfielder.

Transfermarkt value Asensio at just over £30 million and state his current contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old has seen his involvement increase this season – in the absence of Gareth Bale, who is on loan at Spurs until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool indeed lack a player with the skillset of Asensio and could very well be interested in an attacking midfielder this summer, but we’d urge supporters to take any claims by Don Balon and El Gol Digital with a pinch of salt.