Solskjaer confirms triple injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed at least three of his star players will miss the match with Liverpool this week.

Speaking to the press ahead of the heavyweight clash at Old Trafford, the Norwegian reiterated that Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Dan James are all out with injuries.

“[Maguire has] obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture. [There is] ligament damage, but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the [Europa League] final,” he told MUTV.

“Anthony [Martial] is looking good. He has just about started outside jogging, which is the first step on the rehab of course. Dan James is not available. He’s still out for a little while.”

Eric Bailly will likely fill in for Maguire, whereas James and Martial haven’t been available for a short while now, so likely weren’t part of the plans beforehand.

As ever, we at Empire of the Kop don’t like hearing about any players struggling with injuries and would rather face fully-fit teams, but there is no denying Liverpool could take advantage of a slightly weakened Manchester United side this week.