Some Liverpool fans react to Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal: “Could be huge”

Liverpool were blessed with a fantastic new disposition last night as Arsenal claimed a rare 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The Premier League table now – while admittedly not ideal – does look a bit better for the Reds.

Should Liverpool win their two games-in-hand, they’ll be on 63 points, which is just one behind Chelsea in fourth.

The Reds are up against Manchester United this week and West Brom at the weekend – these games have now taken on an even greater significance.

As the season winds down, Chelsea have to face Leicester City and think about the Champions League final, whereas Liverpool only have the Premier League table to consider.

MORE: Transfer guru claims Liverpool want massive deal completed in next five weeks

Once United are out the way this week, games against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace should be fairly textbook.

Crucially, Liverpool do need Chelsea to drop points at least once in their next/final two games.

But a win at Old Trafford this week would get the blood pumping at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues could be prime for a mistake.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea on Twitter, with some supporters cautiously optimistic about the Reds’ chances of capitalising on the new position.

Take a look at some tweets below.

*IF* Liverpool win tomorrow, that Chelsea x Arsenal result could be huge on two counts. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 12, 2021

Permutations hurt my head. I think Arsenal's win at Chelsea means four (unlikely) wins for Liverpool should definitely put them in the top four. I think. Someone help me out here. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 12, 2021

#LFC will go to 5th & 3 points away from the Champions League places with a win on Thursday. A win will have Liverpool 3 off Leicester (to play Utd, Spurs & Chelsea) & 4 off Chelsea (to play Arsenal, Leicester & Villa). Leicester/Chelsea draw would put #LFC in a great position. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 9, 2021

I was not expecting that. Arsenal with a heroic win against Chelsea. Top 4 wide open once again. It’s all in Liverpool’s hands as Leicester and Chelsea play each other next. All eyes on tomorrow 👀 #lfc — Tom Alston (@tomalston_) May 12, 2021

If Arsenal beat Chelsea tonight, Liverpool still have a really good chance of finishing in the top 4. And yes I am aware it's a very big IF 😅 #LFC — Aaron (@AaronD_97_) May 12, 2021

Chelsea dropped points 🙏🏻. Thx Arsenal boys ❤️. #LFC — Yoagesh (@_yogi_man_) May 12, 2021

Our results have shown what an unpredictable league we play in. A downtrodden Arsenal team going to a Chelsea team that were flying and beating them. The top 4 isn't over by a long way. Every point is going to count. Might even go down to goal difference. Bring it on.#LFC#YNWA — LFC Dagger (@lfc_dagger) May 12, 2021