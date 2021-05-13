Some Liverpool fans react to Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal: “Could be huge”

Posted by
Some Liverpool fans react to Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal: “Could be huge”

Liverpool were blessed with a fantastic new disposition last night as Arsenal claimed a rare 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The Premier League table now – while admittedly not ideal – does look a bit better for the Reds.

Should Liverpool win their two games-in-hand, they’ll be on 63 points, which is just one behind Chelsea in fourth.

The Reds are up against Manchester United this week and West Brom at the weekend – these games have now taken on an even greater significance.

As the season winds down, Chelsea have to face Leicester City and think about the Champions League final, whereas Liverpool only have the Premier League table to consider.

Klopp, Arteta
Liverpool have been handed a chance to close in on Chelsea

MORE: Transfer guru claims Liverpool want massive deal completed in next five weeks

Once United are out the way this week, games against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace should be fairly textbook.

Crucially, Liverpool do need Chelsea to drop points at least once in their next/final two games.

But a win at Old Trafford this week would get the blood pumping at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues could be prime for a mistake.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea on Twitter, with some supporters cautiously optimistic about the Reds’ chances of capitalising on the new position.

Take a look at some tweets below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top