(Video) Bobby Firmino hits brace v. Man United; makes it three for Liverpool

(Video) Bobby Firmino hits brace v. Man United; makes it three for Liverpool

Unreal scenes at Old Trafford as Liverpool take to a 3-1 lead against Manchester United!

It’s Bobby Firmino on the brace, with the Brazilian grabbing a goal just before half-time and just after the restart too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was instrumental in the striker’s second effort, just as he was in the first-half.

Firmino picks up the scraps of the full-back’s initial chance on goal and makes no mistake from close range.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports / ESPN / beIN Sport / Canal + / etc.

