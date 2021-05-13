(Video) Diogo Jota equalises for Liverpool with brilliant strike at Old Trafford

Get in!

Diogo Jota has pulled one back for Liverpool against Manchester United, with the Red rivals now tied at 1-1.

The hosts took the lead at Old Trafford through Bruno Fernandes, with a heavily deflected shot off Nat Phillips.

The defender was up the other end of the pitch toward the end of the half and contributed to the build-up play, before Jota skilfully flicked an effort beyond Dean Henderson on the rebound.

