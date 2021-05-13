(Video) Liverpool fans explode in celebration as Reds beat Man United at Old Trafford

Liverpool registered an outstanding 4-2 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Some fans gathered in Hotel Anfield to watch the game, with Roberto Firmino bagging a brace and both Diogo Jota and Mo Salah snatching a goal each.

A couple of clips of the supporters emerged online – via the Redmen TV – with them reacting first to a goal by Bobby, and then revelling in the 3-2 lead as the minutes ticked away before the fourth.

Take a look at the videos below.

