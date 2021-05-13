(Video) Liverpool starlet shows off dancing feet in build-up to brilliant goal

Liverpool starlet Melkamu Frauendorf was on target this week as the U18s booked their place in the FA Youth Cup final.

The young Reds saw out a tight 2-1 win over Ipswich Town and will face either Aston Villa or West Brom in the showdown in two weeks.

Fellow super-starlet Mateusz Musialowski also bagged a wonderful goal to get Liverpool back on level terms, having gone 1-0 down.

Frauendorf’s goal showed off the the 17-year-old’s fancy footwork and instinctive thinking, with very little time on the ball before striking goalward to give his side the lead with less than ten minutes left on the clock.

Take a look at the young Germany international bagging below – with footage via the FA / Ipswich Town.

Great feet from Fraudendorf to put #LFC 2-1 up in the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SHUJ6NbbUj — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 12, 2021