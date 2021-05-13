(Video) Liverpool take 2-1 lead at Old Trafford through Bobby Firmino bullet

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool take 2-1 lead at Old Trafford through Bobby Firmino bullet

Get in! Again!

Liverpool have turned it around at Old Trafford, coming from 1-0 down to take a 2-1 lead in at half-time.

Diogo Jota levelled the playing field, while Roberto Firmino bagged just before the whistle to give the Reds the lead.

Liverpool picked up a free-kick in the dying moments and Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a delicious cross for the Brazilian.

Firmino made no mistake from close range and nodded the Reds ahead.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports / beIN Sports / Canal + / ESPN, etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top