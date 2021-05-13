(Video) Mo Salah’s passionate celebration as Liverpool win at Old Trafford is glorious

Posted by
Mohamed Salah, you little dancer!

The Egyptian King rounded off a wonderful performance by Liverpool at Old Trafford, running out 4-2 winners against the hosts.

After Salah bagged his goal – and the Reds’ fourth in the dying embers – he wheeled away in celebration, and his face says absolutely everything, showing nothing but pure passion as he falls to the ground.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

