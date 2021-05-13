(Video) Mo Salah’s passionate celebration as Liverpool win at Old Trafford is glorious

Mohamed Salah, you little dancer!

The Egyptian King rounded off a wonderful performance by Liverpool at Old Trafford, running out 4-2 winners against the hosts.

After Salah bagged his goal – and the Reds’ fourth in the dying embers – he wheeled away in celebration, and his face says absolutely everything, showing nothing but pure passion as he falls to the ground.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

What it means to Mo.❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEC4ODuIfk — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) May 13, 2021

Mo Salah’s celebration tonight what I do when my friends’ kids pretend to shoot me pic.twitter.com/OGMllhpxvX — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 13, 2021

That celebration from Mo Salah shows his passion for the game#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/ZXiHtwJujG — Siddhesh M (@Malhariii) May 13, 2021

Mo Salah’s celebration in slow motion is just a beauty 👑🥺 that passion pic.twitter.com/GjoOU5zLFW — Golazo (@agolazzo) May 13, 2021