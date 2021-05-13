(Video) Mo Salah’s passionate celebration as Liverpool win at Old Trafford is glorious

Mohamed Salah, you little dancer!
The Egyptian King rounded off a wonderful performance by Liverpool at Old Trafford, running out 4-2 winners against the hosts.
After Salah bagged his goal – and the Reds’ fourth in the dying embers – he wheeled away in celebration, and his face says absolutely everything, showing nothing but pure passion as he falls to the ground.
Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.
What it means to Mo.❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEC4ODuIfk
— Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) May 13, 2021
Mo Salah’s celebration tonight what I do when my friends’ kids pretend to shoot me pic.twitter.com/OGMllhpxvX
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 13, 2021
That celebration from Mo Salah shows his passion for the game#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/ZXiHtwJujG
— Siddhesh M (@Malhariii) May 13, 2021
Mo Salah’s celebration in slow motion is just a beauty 👑🥺 that passion pic.twitter.com/GjoOU5zLFW
— Golazo (@agolazzo) May 13, 2021