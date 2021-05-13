(Video) Musialowski bags as Liverpool U18s book place in FA Youth Cup final

Liverpool super-starlet Mateusz Musialowski was on target yet again as the U18s booked their place in the FA Youth Cup final.

The young Reds saw out a tight 2-1 win over Ipswich Town and will face either Aston Villa or West Brom in the showdown in two weeks.

Musialowski picked up a rogue ball near the edge of the box and aimed an effort into the bottom-left corner of the net.

His shot took a deflection, but it bundled its way into the net, which was a huge goal for Liverpool as they were 1-0 down at the time.

The youngsters completed their comeback with just ten minutes left on the clock when Melkamu Frauendorf bagged.

Take a look at Musialowski’s goal below – with footage via the FA / Ipswich Town.

Musialowski scores for #LFC in the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7MPgPTaqWD — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 12, 2021