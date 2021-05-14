Diego Simeone reportedly eyeing struggling Liverpool star as Atletico Madrid prepare for midfield clearout – report

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is reportedly eyeing out-of-favour Liverpool star Naby Keita in a potential summer swoop.

This comes from Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside), with the publication claiming that the Argentine is set to begin a midfield clearout in the upcoming window, with the Guinean thought to be an ideal target.

Since struggling in the club’s 3-1 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, the former RB Leipzig star has found it difficult to find much in the way of minutes under Jurgen Klopp.

Having arrived to much fanfare in 2018, the No.8 has suffered from an ongoing battle with injury, which has left many wondering when exactly his Liverpool career is due to take off.

The ex-Bundesliga man has to be considered one of the most frustrating signings – if not the most – of the Klopp era, with us having splashed a then club-record £48m to attain his services.

We’ve seen flashes of talent, as was the case in his commanding performance during our 7-0 demolishing of Crystal Palace last year, and at other times have witnessed him disappear entirely.

With two years remaining on his contract, it may very well be time to say goodbye and recoup some kind of value from the Guinea international before it is too late to do so.