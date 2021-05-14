Ex-Arsenal star predicts Gunners will beat Liverpool to signing of potential-Wijnaldum replacement

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell expressed that he was “confident” in his old side beating Liverpool to the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The Malian has been linked with a number of Premier League outfits of late, with the Reds strong candidates to pursue the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for outbound midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, whose contract expires in the summer.

“I’m confident we can beat Liverpool to him,” the 51-year-old told Football Insider.

“From what I hear, he is an Arsenal fan so that should work in our favour.

“This might be another case where London really helps. A lot of players want to live there.

“I know Bissouma is coveted by quite a few clubs but I think they’ve got a great chance of getting him.

“The other clubs after him cannot promise him first team football. We have seen players going to Liverpool and Man City and struggling to get games. If Bissouma went to Arsenal he would be guaranteed to start every week.

“When you look at Liverpool, there is Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, the Ox, Milner. I think he’d choose Arsenal.”

READ MORE: (Video) VAR nearly messes up another game for Liverpool after contentious Bailly penalty call

As Liverpool fans will be more than aware of, particularly when it comes to a host of Manchester City players who previously admired the Reds as children, being a supporter of the club doesn’t always work out in the side in question’s favour.

That covers one ill-thought-out argument.

Moving on to the idea of the Malian not being able to break into the first-team setup at Anfield, it’s difficult to see the likes of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeping the midfielder out of the side.

The former is hardly a regular starter, with the latter having fallen somewhat out-of-favour; when taking into account the impending departure of our No.5, the former Lille man would, one might imagine, stand a reasonable chance of breaking into the starting lineup.

There’s nothing concrete as of yet, of course, but it’s a potential transfer to keep an eye on.