Fabinho’s wife tweets jubilant message after Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Manchester United

Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Taveres, was every single one of us last night after posting a tweet celebrating Liverpool’s remarkable 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was the first time the Reds had taken all three points at the Theatre of Dreams for seven years, and an important first for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

WE ARE LIVERPOOOOOL +3 !!!!!!!! — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) May 13, 2021

Goals courtesy of Diogo Jota, a quickfire double from Bobby Firmino, and an effort to top it all off from Mo Salah, were enough to see us through.

It’s a result that brings us to within four points of fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea (with a game in hand to play), who are set to face Leicester in the league in a repeat of their FA Cup final clash tomorrow.

Ideally we could do with a big victory orchestrated by our former manager Brendan Rodgers but we won’t be expecting any favours whatsoever.

That’s not to trivialise how pivotal our win in Manchester was, with our top four hopes now effectively revitalised, if still somewhat dependent on the results of others.

We’ve a huge three final league games coming up; if we win all three, one might imagine we’d stand a good chance of qualifying for Champions League football next term.