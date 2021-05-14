‘Here we go expected soon’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s first major summer signing close to being finalised

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Liverpool hierarchy are looking to complete the signing of Ibrahima Konate “in the next few weeks”.

The Sky Sports journalist was one of the first few to break the news of the Frenchman’s potential switch to Anfield, with the Reds having been long linked.

Ibrahima Konaté has a total agreement on personal terms with Liverpool until June 2026, as announced last April. 🔴 #LFC The board is working to complete the signing from RB Leipzig in the next weeks – the release clause is available. 🇫🇷 #Liverpool ‘Here we go’ expected soon ⌛️ https://t.co/j4codIsBnD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2021

Considering how injuries to key stars Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have left Liverpool struggling this term, it would be a brilliant first piece of business for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the club looks to broaden its defensive options.

Should we get the signing officially over the line, Klopp would have Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips and the RB Leipzig star, in addition to his first-choice centre-back partnership to choose from.

Ideally, we’d imagine the club will be tempted to take advantage of Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy clause, following a spate of encouraging performances in the back since making his loan switch to L4.

It would allow us to guarantee the integrity of our backline for the next decade and for roughly £50m or so at that – overall a bargain, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned.