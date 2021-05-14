James Pearce reveals the fate of Melwood; Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher involved

James Pearce has revealed that Liverpool’s former training ground, Melwood, will not be going to waste, with Robbie Fowler’s and Jamie Carragher’s academies set to merge and take over the space.

The Reds had vacated their famous facility in the latter end of 2020 to move to a brand new, state-of-the-art site in Kirkby at the AXA training centre.

Great news for the future of Melwood.

The academies of Kop legends Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher are merging to take over #LFC’s former training ground. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 14, 2021

“Partnering with Torus to kick off the new chapter in Melwood’s history was a natural fit for the Fowler-Carragher Academy and our mission to give local kids and young people opportunities to aspire and succeed,” the ex-Liverpool stars were quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We are extremely excited to provide the unique offer of a fantastic education alongside a professional football programme backed by sport science experts.”

Given the nature of the ground’s history, we’re delighted to see it being repurposed for the community and young sportspeople.

And who better to be involved in this initiative than two of our own club legends who came through the youth ranks?

It would have been an absolute shame to see the ground go to waste or be utilised in a manner completely removed from its proud roots.

Indeed, with opportunities for youngsters in increasingly short supply, courtesy of our current government’s cuts, it’s a brilliant step forward and in perfect synchronisation with the values of the club.