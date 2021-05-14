‘Mane getting slaughtered’ – David Maddock defends Liverpool forward after post-match incident

David Maddock came to Sadio Mane’s defence in a couple of tweets following a somewhat adverse reaction online to the No.10’s post-match frustration.

Liverpool registered an impressive 4-2 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at Old Trafford, a win that saw them climb above West Ham in the Premier League table to fifth, four points behind fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea with an all-important game in hand.

And another thing. He's not been at his best, but that passion, anger, that show even after a big win – when he was sub – that he thought he should've been playing, that's not a player who's hiding like most would. It's one who wants responsibility. That's the right mentality… — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 13, 2021

We have to say we’re fully behind the Daily Mirror journalist on this one, with the former Southampton ace’s reaction being pretty normal for a player of his calibre, not to mention with regard to a clash of the significance of the north-west derby.

We’ve seen similarly frustrated reactions from the likes of Mo Salah at being brought off early, let alone missing out on a spot in the starting lineup.

Simply put, it’s what you want to see from your top players – that sheer drive and hunger to be on the pitch to make the difference.

It would be cheap to make anything more of it than that, though we’re no doubt the transfer rumour mill will be in full swing over this.