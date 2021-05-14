Several Liverpool fans are saying the same thing after Mo Salah’s Old Trafford goal

Mo Salah capped off a brilliant evening for Liverpool in Manchester last night, netting the Reds’ fourth goal at Old Trafford to seal a critical victory in the club’s continued fight for Champions League qualification.

It was Jurgen Klopp’s men’s first win at the Theatre of Dreams for seven years but many fans took to the Twittersphere to laud the Egyptian for his latest contribution, which took him level with Harry Kane in the Premier League top scorers’ charts.

With speculation mounting over the former Roma star’s future, several supporters called for the side to hand the No.11 a new contract.

GIVE HIM THE CONTRACT HE DESERVES — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) May 14, 2021

Now give him the contract he deserves — The Egyptian Kopite (@PharaohKopite) May 14, 2021

Unbelievable. New contract please — Gab (@gab_LFC) May 14, 2021

A few more goals and he enters the club's all time top 10 goal scorers. Legend. Give him whatever he wants. Just keep him. — آیلْبیذِر (@DylanBeatlesVU) May 14, 2021

Give a contact for the rest of his cereer🤴♥️ pic.twitter.com/3p0JOnhHnH — 🇵🇸🇸🇴 (@Normal_lad1) May 14, 2021

Naaaaah give him everything he wants ffs. What a player 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Ayanda (@AyandaZee18) May 14, 2021

Off the back of what has been an impressive individual season for the high-scoring forward, if not an entirely pleasing campaign overall for us as a whole, new and improved terms would certainly be more than justified.

Certainly, from our perspective here at the EOTK, it would be bordering on criminal to allow the 28-year-old’s contract to fizzle out, or be forced into selling him to recoup value before his current terms expire.

The Egypt international has been imperious for us season after season, with his goals this term virtually singlehandedly keeping us in contention for a top four spot.

Getting the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho on new contracts is an understandable priority but if we’re not treating Salah’s contract situation with similar importance then there’s something seriously wrong with our judgement.