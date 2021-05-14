(Video) ‘Can you hear me?’ – Technical issues in post-United presser has Jurgen Klopp confused and chuckling

Jurgen Klopp’s post-match presser got a little confusing after technical issues first meant that reporters couldn’t hear the German’s response to a question before then presenting a problem to the journalists themselves.

The German couldn’t help but have a little chuckle as the issue persisted and staff attempted to fix the dodgy connection.

The former Dortmund boss was supplied some hope after his side trumped Manchester United at Old Trafford in an impressive 4-2 victory, putting pressure on fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea and Leicester City.

Having endured a personally difficult year, we’d love nothing more than to see Jurgen rewarded with Champions League qualification at the very least.

🗣️"Can you hear me? No, he cannot hear me." There may have been some technical issues last night 😂 #LFC pic.twitter.com/0IOmWW3tfU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2021