(Video) Jurgen Klopp explains Diogo Jota selection after Sadio Mane frustration post-United

Sadio Mane cut a frustrated figure after Liverpool’s resounding 4-2 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United, shaking his head and walking away when Jurgen Klopp went to shake his hand.

The Reds’ boss cleared up the matter in his post-match interviews, however, downplaying the severity of the incident.

Needing a first victory at Old Trafford for seven years to keep their top four hopes alive, the German explained he swapped the Senegalese with Diogo Jota in the starting lineup – a move that paid dividends as the Portuguese found an important equaliser in the first-half.

Though the incident will undoubtedly be analysed to the nth degree and fuel a month’s worth of transfer speculation, we at the EOTK reckon there’s not much more in this than frustration at not being selected for such a pivotal fixture.

Any suggestions of discord between the manager and player are, at best, ridiculous.

You can catch the clip below:

