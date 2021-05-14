(Video) Jurgen Klopp explains Diogo Jota selection after Sadio Mane frustration post-United

Sadio Mane cut a frustrated figure after Liverpool’s resounding 4-2 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United, shaking his head and walking away when Jurgen Klopp went to shake his hand.

The Reds’ boss cleared up the matter in his post-match interviews, however, downplaying the severity of the incident.

Needing a first victory at Old Trafford for seven years to keep their top four hopes alive, the German explained he swapped the Senegalese with Diogo Jota in the starting lineup – a move that paid dividends as the Portuguese found an important equaliser in the first-half.

Though the incident will undoubtedly be analysed to the nth degree and fuel a month’s worth of transfer speculation, we at the EOTK reckon there’s not much more in this than frustration at not being selected for such a pivotal fixture.

Any suggestions of discord between the manager and player are, at best, ridiculous.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️: "We made a decision in training and changed Diogo for Sadio. We usually explain it but I didn't do that properly or whatever. That is all." Klopp responds to questions about Mane looking frustrated after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4KmN8DiPeT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 13, 2021