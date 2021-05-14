(Video) Liverpool fans belt out ‘Si Senor’ after Bobby Firmino’s quickfire double

Liverpool fans were captured in a clip bursting into song during the clash with Manchester United, singing Bobby Firmino’s ‘Si Senor’ chant after the 29-year-old found the net twice in the first-half.

The Brazilian has earned many critics this season for a perceived drop-off in form, leading some to question his future at the club.

One game may not necessarily alter the tide of critique, however, it wasn’t just any old game that our No.9 put in his best performance of the campaign, with a first win at Old Trafford in seven years helping keep us in the mix for a potential top four finish.

While it may not change the fact that we need a new forward in the summer – just to inject some fresh impetus into the front-three – the former Hoffenheim man’s contributions should stand as an example of the brilliance he is capable of on his day.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Bobby performs in a full-strength Liverpool squad next term after we finish what has been a nightmare season, hopefully, on a high.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Redmen TV:

SIIIII SEENNOOOORRRRR https://t.co/zSuDhSCYEF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2021