Club of Liverpool target who is reportedly close to Anfield move trying to tempt star with new contract – report

RB Leipzig are reportedly set to attempt to convince Ibrahima Konate to remain in Germany with a new, bumper contract.

This comes from Kicker (via Sport Witness), with the German publication claiming that the Liverpool-linked star will likely be offered an improved wage, which simultaneously removes his release clause.

The Frenchman is, according to reliable reports from Fabrizio Romano and other sources, expected to make the switch to Anfield in the summer, though it is understood that inbound manager Jesse Marsch is, understandably, keen on holding on to the 21-year-old.

After months of speculation, not to mention with it looking all but confirmed that the centre-half would be joining us in the summer, to say it would be frustrating to see the player sign a new contract in the Bundesliga would be putting it lightly.

The need for a new, quality centre-back has been abundantly clear since long-term injuries deprived Jurgen Klopp of his favoured pairing in the back four.

While Nathaniel Phillips has been a remarkable deputy in the meantime, over the course of the season we’d need greater quality to ensure we’re close to as competitive without the likes of Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez, should such an injury crisis reemerge next term.