Fabinho refuses to acknowledge link between Liverpool wins and positional call

Fabinho refused to recognise the link between Liverpool wins and Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play him in the midfield, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The former Monaco star has proven to be a big miss at times when called upon to deputise in the backline, as he has at time of late during Ozan Kabak’s injury-enforced absence.

“We had five wins in the last five times I played [as a] midfielder, that doesn’t mean we win the game because I’m there!” the Brazilian said. “But if I can help the team to get the win, to play better, I’m really happy.”

While we admire the No.3’s humility, it’s hard to deny the influence he exerts in his favoured position.

With Thiago Alcantara having been forced to adopt a completely different role whilst his fellow midfielder was either injured or present in the back four, the lack of Fabinho’s presence in the middle of the park could be most blatantly observed through the Spaniard.

From a tactical perspective, the 27-year-old is far more than your bog-standard defensive midfielder, offering not only protection to the defence, but also freeing up his midfield partners to roam further up the pitch and support the forward line.

Whether the Brazil international acknowledges it or not, his importance in his normal role is clear for all to see.