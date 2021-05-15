‘He is on the list’ – Liverpool ‘would surely’ move for 16-goal Bundesliga ace on one condition, says Christian Falk

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Jadon Sancho as a potential summer transfer target ahead of the upcoming window.

Speaking to Bild (via Sport Witness), Christian Falk confirmed that the Borussia Dortmund star, who has registered 16 goals across all competitions, is “on the list” but that a potential move would be contingent on the likes of Mo Salah leaving the club.

“That is indeed, true, Liverpool are looking at Sancho again,” the Bundesliga journalist confirmed.

“He is on the list, especially because they don’t know what will happen with Salah, who is always a bit on the move and thinking about a transfer.

“Chelsea are also very interested, as we have reported, and also Spain lures him again and again.

“If Salah were to be sold or he says he doesn’t want to be at the club anymore then there would surely be movement on Sancho with Liverpool.”

We’re all very familiar by now, given how we operate financially, that big-money moves are a rare thing for Liverpool, particularly when there’s not a cosmic gap in the squad to fill as was the case prior to the record-breaking signing of Virgil van Dijk.

The idea that such a purchase would have to be funded by the sale of one of our famous front-three – in this instance, our top-scorer – is not a scenario Jurgen Klopp will likely tolerate, especially considering the player’s blatant hints regarding a new contract.

In principle, rumoured targets like Sancho, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe would be a dream, but remain highly unlikely under the current financial climate, not to mention very out of character for us.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t secure exciting, underappreciated targets elsewhere, as the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves proved last summer.