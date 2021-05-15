Huge Konate update suggests Liverpool linked star is one step closer to Anfield switch

Ibrahima Konate has officially removed RB Leipzig from his Instagram bio, an update that suggests the Frenchman is one step closer to a switch to Anfield this summer.

The change was noticed by Watch LFC, with Fabrizio Romano acknowledging the tweet with an emoji reply.

With the Reds’ campaign having notably suffered following the long-term injuries suffered by first-choice defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Leipzig defender would mark our first major piece of business in a window in which we are expected to make three critical additions across the squad.

Whether we’ll have the funds to expand beyond a new midfielder and forward – in addition to Konate – is entirely up for debate in the current financial climate.

However, it would seem something of a missed opportunity on our part if we were to neglect taking advantage of Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy this summer; a move that would secure the future of our backline.

Realistically speaking, we shouldn’t have to endure anything close to the injury crisis that plagued our campaign this year, but it makes sense to take precautions – just in case.