Jurgen Klopp makes ‘underappreciated’ claim over LFC star after TOTS snub from Carragher and Neville

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Mo Salah is “sometimes underappreciated” following the Egyptian’s omission from Jamie Carragher’s and Gary Neville’s team of the season.

The forward had been overlooked in favour of the likes Heung-min Son, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, and Phil Foden.

“Yes [I am surprised], of course, but it is about the team and about 11 players, it’s a normal thing,” the German was quoted as saying by TEAMtalk.

“They all know what they did and all these kinds of things.

“They have to make a decision of course and Mo has had an exceptional season.

“Especially if we would have played or could have played on a more consistent level. Then his numbers would be different and even better.

“I cannot have any influence over that [Team of the Year decision]. Is he sometimes underappreciated? I would say yes, but that is the world not to change.

“Other people make decisions about that. I am not sure it is the most important thing but does he deserve [to be included]? Yes.

“But I have no idea who is in that Team of the Year, so I don’t really say a lot about it.”

While we can appreciate the quality of season some of the stars selected have had, it’s utterly baffling that a winger like Mo hasn’t been selected over the likes of Phil Foden.

As Jose Enrique pointed out mid-week, it appeared as if the Sky Sports pundits had taken into account European campaigns when making their decisions – a strange way to assess the players for a specifically Premier League team of the season.

It’s not surprising, of course, considering how generally underrated the former Roma man is outside of Merseyside, though we can’t wrap our heads around how the 28-year-old could be overlooked after the season he’s had in a struggling Liverpool side.