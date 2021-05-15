Leipzig chief confirms Liverpool target has “exit clause” to boost hopes of Anfield switch – report

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed that Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate does have “an exit clause”, which the Premier League outfit is expected to exploit.

This initial report comes from Sky Germany (via TEAMtalk), with the Reds having been warned that an attempt to pay the fee – reportedly around £34m – in installments, according to The Times (via the Mirror), would lead to a potential deal being called off altogether.

“We’ll see what happens. I spoke to him this week. No decision has been made yet,” the 45-year-old said. “There is an exit clause. That’s why we don’t sit in the driver’s seat. He is a player we want to keep.”

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a switch to Anfield for some time now and would appear likely, especially given recent reports, to make the move this summer.

Should the recruitment team also be given the go-ahead to supply relegated Schalke with Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy fee, we could theoretically guarantee the future of the backline for the next decade.

It’s not an area we would have expected the club to invest in at the start of the season, particularly with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to call upon, though we’d be happy to see Liverpool make efforts to negate a repeat of the circumstances that harmed our campaign.