Liverpool could hijack Manchester United move for Real Madrid star – Report

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Raphael Varane as a potential transfer target this summer, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Express.

The Reds are thought to be keen on bringing Ibrahima Konate to Anfield come the season end, though have yet to activate the player’s release clause.

“Liverpool have also held discussions with his representatives as they look to sound out the finances involved in a potential deal,” Ryan Taylor wrote.

“Varane’s current Real Madrid contract expires in the summer of 2022.

“But Florentino Perez has already made it clear he won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave this summer.

“He recently said: ‘Varane? I’m happy with our team. But if players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave’.”

READ MORE: Leipzig chief confirms Liverpool target has “exit clause” to boost hopes of Anfield switch – report

Should a move for Ibrahima Konate fall through, the French centre-half from Real Madrid wouldn’t necessarily be a poor alternative, especially with a contract that’s set to run out in the summer of 2022.

However, barring any change of mind from the player, we’d highly doubt that a move couldn’t be finalised in the coming weeks for the RB Leipzig man.

Considering Jurgen Klopp’s preference to go for younger stars who he can mould in training, the 21-year-old would certainly fit the bill for an Anfield switch more comfortably than his compatriot.

Add Ozan Kabak for £18m on an option-to-buy into the mix and we could have a potentially imperious centre-back partnership for the next decade or so; a summer solution to our defensive concerns that would be hard to ignore.