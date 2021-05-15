Liverpool could secure second major summer signing if Reds are prepared to do one thing – report

Liverpool will have to cover Florian Neuhaus’ release clause if they wish to sign the midfielder in the upcoming window.

This comes from SportBILD (via Sport Witness), who claim that the Reds would have to cough up €40m to secure the services of the rumoured target.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to part ways with the club in the summer, after talks to extend his stay at Anfield fell through, Jurgen Klopp’s men are considered likely to recruit a replacement come the season end.

At 30-years-old, one can certainly understand why the Liverpool hierarchy may be somewhat reluctant to meet the Dutchman’s exact demands – whatever they were.

Nonetheless, considering how integral Jurgen Klopp views the role our No.5 plays, the position must be considered just as much as a priority for the recruitment team as any other this summer.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star does seem a different kind of player, however, to that which we’d lose, which would suggest a potential change in style, if the 24-year-old is a genuine target.

Ideally, of course, we’d need someone more robust, not to mention reliable in possession, if we are looking to find a like-for-like for Wijnaldum.