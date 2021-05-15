New report rubbishes rumours that Bundesliga giants have offered Liverpool star a three-year contract

Bayern Munich’s rumoured offer of a three-year contract to outbound Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum is false, according to FCB Inside (via Sport Witness).

The Dutchman is set to part ways with the Reds in the summer following numerous failed attempts to convince the midfielder to remain in Merseyside.

“FCB Inside pick up on that today and state that the latest rumours around Wijnaldum, in particular those stating Bayern had offered the 30-year-old a ‘concrete’ three-year deal, were ‘spread by his advisor in the media’,” Sean Lunt wrote. “That’s a pretty big accusation, and they don’t offer more than that, but it would make plenty of sense.”

It had been thought that Ronald Koeman sought to bring his compatriot to Catalonia, however, some speculation has suggested that a potential switch to Barcelona could be on the rocks, leaving the No.5 with the responsibility of seeking out a new club.

Though admittedly heading toward decline given his age, the former Newcastle star is still a formidable option for any side willing to take a punt on him.

As a core part of our Champions League and title-winning squads, the 30-year-old proved he is a perfect fit for any occasion and would likely end up being a huge bargain for any potential suitor.

We’d be gutted to see Gini go but we certainly won’t be harbouring any bad feelings towards the Dutch international, should he leave on a free come the season end.