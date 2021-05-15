Sadio Mane showed ‘lack of respect’ after United victory, says Michael Owen

Michael Owen panned Sadio Mane for his handshake snub of Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Cameras had caught the former Southampton ace shaking his head and walking away when the German approached him after full-time whistle.

“But, and there is a big but, you can’t do that to your manager, not in front of the glaring public,” the former Liverpool striker said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Yes, go knock on his door tomorrow [after the game], yes, if you’re not happy then say something, but you don’t do that.

“That’s a lack of respect. It sends a bad image to the fans, to his teammates.

“Don’t forget, he didn’t play, three players did, those three players – Salah, Jota and Firmino – scored all four goals between them, so he’s [Klopp] hardly wrong in what he did.”

READ MORE: Fabinho refuses to acknowledge link between Liverpool wins and positional call

With Roy Keane and Graeme Souness, amongst a host of other pundits, piling on the Senegalese, one may be forgiven for thinking that the player had done something far worse than not shake the manager’s hand.

While some have interpreted Klopp’s comments the day after in his pre-match presser as being diplomatic, the German’s point concerning his own emotional outbursts in his playing days should serve to end any speculation regarding their relationship.

When it comes down to it, the best players in the world – a category we believe the No.10 is firmly within – will want to always play and so will understandably be somewhat miffed if they don’t.

It’s a minor issue, which we’re sure the player regrets in hindsight, and has since been put to bed.