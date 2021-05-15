(Video) Fans of Gerrard’s Rangers turn Glasgow red in title celebrations

Rangers fans were caught celebrating ahead of their Scottish Premiership title trophy lift in Glasgow, with what appeared to be over a hundred supporters setting off flares by the River Clyde.

Steven Gerrard’s Gers are due to play their final game of the season against Aberdeen this afternoon with an unbeaten record to protect, not to mention the chance to earn over 100 points.

The Scottish outfit have been an unmatchable force in Scotland this year and currently lead the Premiership by 23 points over closest rivals Celtic.

We couldn’t be more delighted for our former captain and player who has helped lead a remarkable return to the top for Rangers.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Steph Brawn and Gordon Reid: