(Video) Robertson tracks back across length of pitch to win back possession before skinning Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool played a phenomenal game against arch rivals Manchester United on their home turf, taking home an impressive 4-2 victory to boost their top four hopes.

It was a feat that the Reds hadn’t achieved for seven years, but one of the several notable moments that may have escaped some fans’ attention was fullback Andy Robertson’s brilliant effort to win back possession against a ranging Marcus Rashford.

Set free by Bruno Fernandes through ball, the Red Devils’ forward races off toward the Liverpool goal before the Scotsman eventually catches up, dispossess the No.10 and dribbles past the former.

It was one of the very few games this season where we’ve looked even remotely close to our former title-winning selves and the timing couldn’t be more ideal with three huge games awaiting in the battle for a top four spot.

